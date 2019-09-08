BreakingLatestNigeria Basketball: Nigeria Defeats China, Qualifies for 2020 Olympic Games September 8, 2019 3:45 pm 0 Share Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Email Google+ Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers defeated China 86-73 to pick ticket as Africa’s sole representative at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. More to follow… Share this:FacebookRedditGoogleTwitterPrintPinterestEmailWhatsAppSkypeLinkedInTumblrPocketTelegram