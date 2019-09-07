Wabote, Chidolue Top Abuja International Pairs Field

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, the Chairman of Chelsea Group, Chief Patrick Chidolue, Chairman of NNG, Mr. Jimmy Ahmed, tournament defending Champion Julius Fadairo and perennial winner Dipo Sanya are some of the big shots expected to compete in the northern regional qualifiers of the ongoing International Pairs competition.

The northern regional qualifiers billed to hold at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja today will feature over 100-golfers drawn from Kaduna, Kano, Benue, Plateau including members of the host club, reports say.

Top 20 pairs of winners will join their counterpart from Lagos that has already qualified for the national finals that will hold in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital later in October 4-7, 2019

The Abuja leg of the event would be followed by South-South/South East qualifier in Arsenal Golf Club Owerri, Imo later between September 20-21.

Remi Olukoya the franchise holder of the event in Nigeria says, the essence of these events is to raise funds from Golfers for the proposed Falcon Golf Academy in Nigeria, while thanking participants for their sacrifice . Olukoya also thank the sponsors, NCDMB, AirFrance KLM, CAP Plc, RwandAir, DO.II Designs, Grand Oaks (Distillers of Lords Dry gin), Megamound Investment, AbinBev International Breweries for their support.

Meanwhile all necessary arrangement has been put in place to ensure that the event goes as planned.

“We have put everything in place to make sure that the Abuja event goes as planned. Don’t forget that last year’s winner, the team of Bayo Ali his pair Julius Fadairo is from IBB. So we expect an interesting surprises in the nation’s capital”, Olukoya said.