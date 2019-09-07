Osun Half Marathon to Sensitise on Exercise, Fitness, Says Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, has said that the proposed Osun Heritage International Half Marathon, scheduled to hold on November 23, was aimed at sensitising the public on the importance of physical exercise and fitness for the health of the people.

He maintained that the marathon, which is being organised in conjunction with Zenith Business Suite, Lagos would also create opportunity for local athletes to showcase their potentials.

Oyetola made this disclosure while addressing a press conference in Osogbo as part of the activities to herald the marathon exercise.

Represented by the Supervisor for the Ministry of Social Protection, Sports and Special Needs, Comrade Biyi Odunlade, the governor stated “sport is an integral part of living”, adding that it is part of the programmes being packaged to commemorate the first year anniversary of the current administration. Oyetola stated that “the half marathon is to sensitise the public on physical exercise to enhance fitness. Sports boost circulatory system for a sound mind in a sound body.”

While assuring that his administration would continue to create enabling environment for sports development, he restated his commitment to ensure overall infrastructural growth of state.

In his remark, the race director of the marathon and official of Zenith Business Suite Aderemi Akinwale explained that “the starting point for the marathon is the roundabout in front of the state secretariat, Abere. We are expecting between 10,000 and 20,000 to participate in the race.”

We would put in place effective security arrangement. Seven ambulances would be on ground for emergencies. The prizes category would be three phases.

Category 1 is international with prize money of $8,000. Category 2 National prize is N1 million while category 3 is only for Osun State indigenes to win a cash of N750,000.