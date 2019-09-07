Oghumah, Awiaka Win 2019 NNPC Upstream Golf Tourney

Benedict Oghumah and Princess Nkeiruka Awiaka last Saturday night emerged winners at the 2019 edition of NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament held at Benin Club Golf section course, Benin-City.

At the closing ceremony of the two-day golfing actions sponsored by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its subsidiaries, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, who performed the ceremonial tee-off was represented by the General Manager, Legal/legal adviser, NPDC, Ik Omigie.

Oghumah emerged winner in the handicap 0-18 men’s category after beating vice-captain, Mayer Ologbosere on countback since they both played 75 net respectively, just as Dr. Bola Atua, ex-captain picked the third position. Esosa Ojomo played 86 gross to win the best gross award.

Awiaka dominance in the ladies category is waxing stronger as her 71 net was far better off than the second and third-place finishers, ex-lady captains, Debby Otabor and Suwadetu Mahmud, who played a distant 78 net and 79 net respectively.

However, in the men’s handicap 19 – 28 category, Osazuwa Ehiorobo, Provost of Hackers 28 Kitty group recorded 74 net to win the category ahead of Blessing Ovbiye (78 net) and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen (81 net) who settled for first and second runners-up with ease.

Omonohio Godfrey was adjudged the overall best golfer among the NNPC staff with a net score of 72. The likes of S. D. Moses (81 net) and Dr. Dakop Yoila (75 net) won in the hcp 0-18 and hcp 19-28 category respectively.