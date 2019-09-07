New Horizons, CertNexus Partner against Cyber Threats 

A Computer Training Centre, New Horizons Nigerian, has announced the addition of in demand emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials to its public training schedule, following a new partnership with CertNexus.

Managing Director of New Horizons Nigeria, Tim Akano, stated that the partnership was timely considering the rising trends of cyber threats in the country.

“As companies navigate within the fourth industrial revolution, multi-vendor solutions are the norm to provide best in class results, ranging from customer experience to IT infrastructure.

“Whether it is a high value innovation using an IoT solution or maintaining secure access to protect customer data through security protocols, it is the people responsible for maintaining and implementing the solutions that provide the greatest value and highest risk to an organisation. As technology becomes the defacto solution across all industries, the need for critical training standardisation is more crucial than ever.

“No doubt, there is a growing need to create awareness and educate all personnel with the increase of IT services and cyber security threats to all organissations.

“We therefore find CertNexus’ certifications suitable for employees and companies who are willing to create a comprehensive, proactive approach to cyber security training. This is because they have track record in providing certification programs that ensure employees have best-in-class skill sets to match their organisation’s critical technology solutions.”

Chief Security Officer of CertNexus, Christine Harper, explained that the collaborations between both parties would have a greater influence on the economy at large.

He said: “We have developed courses, certifications, and micro-credentials that offer standardisations in the world of data security, IoT and artificial intelligence .

“More so, the fact that the centre has expanded its offerings to include our courses further exemplifies the necessity to certify skill sets. We’re excited to join forces and utilise its expansive network of locations to make this possible.”