NCC to Establish Internet Industry Code of Practice, Says Danbatta

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC ), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that the commission had initiated a process to establish an Internet Industry Code of Practice for Internet Service providers in the country.

Speaking yesterday at the 109th Edition of the Consumer Outreach Programme organised by the Commission in Osogbo, Danbatta who spoke through Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba said the code was a regulatory interventions which was expected to ensure the country ‘s Cyber space against imminent threats from cyber attackers .

He also remarked that the code would address issues such as online child protections, privacy and data protection among others.

Danbatta who spoke on the theme ‘Mitigating Effects of Cybercrimes: The Roles of Telecom Consumers ‘ contended that the theme was carefully chosen in order to sensitise Telecom Consumers on the rising wave of Cybercrime in its various forms, the dangers it poses and the roles consumers should play.

He said in line with the commission’s mandate, it would continually educate and enlighten the consumers on industry issues.

Also speaking at the forum, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam stressed that the commission will continue to highlight the threats of Cybercrime to all the users of telecoms services and to sensitise the consumers on criminal hackers. She remarked that Cyber space covered everything consumers do online or with computing devices including mobile phones, tablets and personal computers .

She reminded consumers that business and individuals in every country rely on Information and Communication Technology for their day-to-day activities, where Internet was playing a key role in interconnectivity of devices.

She also noted that the commission would embark on various initiatives to increase access to the Internet for Nigerians for positive engagements.

The director equally noted that the commission nonetheless, conscious of the dishonest individuals, who were bent on using the Internet for illegal activities.