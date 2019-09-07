Mo Abudu Hosts Family, Friends to Lavish  Poolside Party 

By Azuka Ogujiuba

It was such a beautiful atmosphere last Sunday, as media mogul, Mo Abudu put together a lavish poolside party to celebrate her best friend, Marian Omatsone, an international business mogul, who turned 55.

The private party, which had strictly close friends and families of the celebrant in attendance, was definitely a no expense spared one.

From the exotic drinks to the assorted dishes, the decor, elegant people and great music, it’s safe to say that Abudu went all out for her bestie.

Adding spice to the already spicy day, the guests and the celebrant danced their hats out as amazing singer, Omawumi thrilled them with good music.

While it was easy to get carried away by all the glitz and glamour, you can’t help but have a fixed sight on Marian and Abudu who were sexily twining in a revealing dress by celebrity fashion designer, Lanre DaSilva.

Personalities such as MD of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, MD Arise TV, Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, THISDAY Style Editor, Ruth Osime, Kate Henshaw, Real Estate and Hospitality expert, Sijibomi Ogundele, Producer/Host, Fashion designer, Lanre DaSilva Ajayi, the creative director April by Kumbi, Debbie Oghene, Media personalities, Azuka Ogujiuba, Eunice Omole and Film maker, Heidi Uys, Nkiru Anumudu and Helen Prest Ajayi.