INEC Begins PVC Distribution in Kogi

Ahead of November 16th governorship election in Kogi State, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has commenced the distribution of Permanent voters Card across the state to those who have registered and never collected them. The Head of Voters Education, Mallam Bagudu Biambo disclosed this while speaking in a chat with Journalists in Lokoja yesterday, said that this had provided another opportunity for those who had not collected their PVCs to do so. Biambo explained that distribution of PVCs had started since September 2nd, 2019, stressing that the INEC had commenced the exercise in the 21 Local government areas of Kogi State and exercise would last till September 30th,2019.

He added that this would enable those who had registered and never collected the Permanent Voters Card to collect and exercise their franchise during the November 16th governorship election in Kogi State . The Head of Voters Education also pointed out that those who had applied for transfer of their PVCs or those whose cards had damaged and applied for new one should go to their various local government offices of the INEC to collect their cards. It is would be recalled the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor James Apam had told journalists that INEC will commence mobile distribution of the Permanent Voters Card in all parts of the three senatorial districts to enable participate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State. Apam disclosed that no fewer than 170,664 permanent voters cards are yet to be claimed in the State since 2010, urging those who have their cards with INEC to come out and collet them now.