High Expectations as Glo Unveils New Promo

Hundreds of Nigerians may have a turnaround of fortunes courtesy of a new promotion about to be unveiled by Globacom.

A statement by the communications service provider said the promotion was in line with the company’s commitment to empowering subscribers through unique life-changing packages.

“The promo will turn thousands of Nigerians into entrepreneurs by giving them trade-establishment tools that will enable them to set up their own businesses.

“The promo is designed to empower Nigerians to create wealth and even become employers of labour rather than dishing out money to them. The trade-establishment tools to be won are such that will have direct bearing on the people. It promises to be the most exciting people-focused empowerment promo we have activated. Nigerians should not miss the promo for anything”, said Globacom,” the statement said.

Already, leading entertainment stars such as actor Odunlade Adekola, Victor Osuagwu, Funky Mallam and comedian Samuel Perry Animashaun, alias “Broda Shaggi”, are featuring in the teaser media campaigns for the promo.

Globacom urged subscribers and non-subscribers to the network not to miss out on the promo due to be launched soon, adding that it would positively transform the lives of winners.