Davido, Chioma Legalise Romance

Davido has finally been formally introduced to the family of his lover, Chioma Rowland in Owerri, Imo State. The 27-year-old singer took to his Instagram page to share a photo from the introduction ceremony with family and friends in attendance. First of all Introduction, he captioned the photo. The main wedding will hold in 2020. Davido’s club manager, Cubanna Chief Priest, said that nuptial will be “the ‘biggest wedding in Africa.’’ Fans and well wishers have been sending congratulatory messages to the couple.

