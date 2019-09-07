Computer Village Gears up for Exhibition 

Plans for the 2019 edition of the Computer Village Expo 2019 , #CVE2019, are in top gear even as the organisers have assured visitors of a promising outing.

The event, said to be the biggest consumer technology innovation festival, would hold for five days, from December 10 to 14, 2019.

The exhibition programme will feature products and services that will shape and define tech lifestyles in 2020 and beyond.

Visitors expected from global society including Nigeria, would be treated to a wide array of smartphones, gadgets, devices, accessories, consumer electronics, computing as well allied products and services.

Providing more details on the fair, Iyaloja of Ikeja Computer Village, Mrs. Bisola Azeez Isokpehi, explained that CVE2019 is a collaborative event platform that followed a definitive agreement between the Ikeja Computer Market Management Board and Technology Times Media Limited, to create a world-class effect that promotes innovation, entrepreneurship and consumer technology trends in the market.

She said that the theme of the programme- ‘A New Partnership Agenda for Growth’, would foster a better understanding of the market ecosystem and create awareness for trade, investment, partnership and growth opportunities .

She added that the new management board in the market would unveil a landmark programme at the festival, conceived to make the tech market hub a zero-tolerance zone for trading in stolen phones.

“We are collaborating with the Association of Mobile Communication Device Technicians of Nigeria (AMCODET), an association of technicians within the market, that has designed a programme to eradicate trade in stolen phones and curb the issues of incessant police harassments of its members in the market”, she stressed.

Also speaking on the upcoming event, Founder of Technology Times, Shina Badaru, said that #CVE2019 will build up on the inaugural edition of the show that held in 2015 in Lagos.

“Technology Times is excited to partner and identify with the vision of the new market Board to elevate #CVE2019 into the annual festival of technology innovation connecting 10000+ technology SMEs from the market with consumer technology buyers across Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

“We are indeed proud to create an annual consumer technology festival that will be the pride of Nigeria, which takes the market to the world and brings the world to the market”, he said.