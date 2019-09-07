Abraham Still Committed to Playing for England 

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham remains committed to his country of birth, England despite being approached by the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in recent days, according to reports.

It was earlier claimed that the Londoner would make a decision on his international future in April 2020.

The Telegraph said that Abraham had set no such deadline on playing for England or deciding his international allegiance and remains committed to trying to break into Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

The talented attacker has played for England’s U-18, U-19 and U-21 teams and was capped two times at senior level in friendly matches against Germany and Brazil in 2017.

Abraham has enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign, netting four goals in four Premier League matches but was not called up to the senior team for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

If the Chelsea number nine continues his fine form, he might be invited for next month’s Euro qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria and would become cap-tied to England if he appears in any of the games.

One of the tasks carried out by the NFF President last week when he visited London was to hold talks with Abraham and his dad about pledging his allegiance to the three-time African champions, and it remains to be seen whether or not he was successful this time.