Shasore Leads Discussions at Maritime Conference

Former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Lagos State and Partner, African Law Practice, Olasupo Shasore (SAN), will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime Conference.

The conference, held in honour of Group Executive Vice-Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi is an initiative of the Maritime Forum, University of Lagos and SIFAX Group.

Sifax, in a statement, said Shasore would lead other eminent maritime industry leaders, legal experts, academics and university students drawn from about ten institutions to discuss on the theme, “Innovations and Practical Reforms Towards Sustainable Growth in Nigeria’s Maritime Sector.”

Other discussants expected at the event include: Vice President, Nigerian Ports Consultative Council; Major Henry Ajetunmobi; Partner, Paul Usoro& Co, Adetola Bucknor Taiwo; Executive Director, Operations, Oceandeep Services, Rollens McFoy,; former President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, Olayiwola Shittu; Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello; MsManaging Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, . Hadiza Bala Usman, among others.

While speaking on the forthcoming event, Afolabi, said the need to deepen discourse around topical issues in the country’s maritime industry, as well as proffering practical solutions to them gave birth to the conference.

He said: “The fourth edition of the conference would dwell on issues bordering on innovations and practical reforms needed towards the sustainability of growth in the country’s maritime sector. We are at a point where the country’s maritime sector needs a consistent and sustained growth. To achieve this, we need to invest in innovations and more reforms. The sector’s reform in 2006 which gave birth to the concessioning of the port has yielded great gains for Nigeria. In fact the concessioning has served as a model for many other African countries. Now that we have seen the fruits of concessioning, we need to embark on more aggressive reforms and innovations that will make the maritime sector the major earner for the government.

“Distinguished experts have been invited as speakers to provide practical insights into various innovations and reforms we can embark on to achieve the maritime sector of our dreams. I look forward to the useful insights based on years of industry experience that they will bring to the conference. I am convinced that such insights would be useful to the industry, the government and participants.”