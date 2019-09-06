Restoration Cup Organisers Congratulate Diri

Organisers of the Bayelsa Restoration Football Cup have congratulated the PDP flag bearer in the November governorship election, Senator Douye Diri who early this week picked the party’s ticket in a keenly contested primary.

The Restoration Cup Tournament Director, Daniel Alabrah in a statement yesterday noted that Diri’s victory was good for the party ahead of the November election.

Alabrah who is Governor Seriake Dickson’s SA on Public Affairs also gave kudos to his boss, declaring that Diri’s emergence was a fallout of Dickson’s political sagacity.

Pointing out that power comes from God, Alabrah stated that Diri would in November emerge as the state’s new Chief Executive Officer.

It would be noted that the Restoration Cup organisers had last week paid a courtesy call on Diri who assured them that sports would get special attention under his watch as governor of the state.

Diri, it would be noted was a former commissioner for sports in Bayelsa State.

Diri’s words when the Restoration Cup organisers visited him: “It is on record that during my time as commissioner in charge of the sports ministry, our sports men and women had a robust welfare package. I never compromised their welfare and wellbeing.

“At that time, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens emerged champions of the male and female leagues respectively. Sports is a very important tool to positively engage our youths. A physically sound body produces a sound mind. That is the reason I exercise at least three days every week.”

Diri commended the governor for enhancing unity and peaceful co-existence in the state through the Restoration Cup, which is also known as the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson Football Tournament.

While praising the organisers for lifting the Restoration Cup to the status of the biggest grassroots football tournament in Nigeria, Diri said he would ensure the competition is sustained and the name retained.

He added that his administration would focus on areas of sports that the state has comparative advantage like swimming, combat sports, football among others.