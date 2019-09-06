Nigerian Fashion Brand, Nonnistics, Set to Showcase at New York Fashion Week

Mary Nnah

Nonnistics, a Nigerian fashion brand, will this weekend be among other top fashion brands to storm the New York Fashion week.

The creative director, Nonye Goodie–Obi, who will be representing Nigeria, will be showcasing the ERIN collection on Saturday, September 7 at the Pier 59, Chealsea Piers, New York.

The fashion week scheduled to take place from September 5 to 11 will feature other top brands like Margret Garisson (USA), Empire Collection (UK), Arti (Australia), Lontessa (Singapore).

Goodie-Obi is a former banker and mathematician turned designer amongst others. Her brand name “Nonnistics” stuck from the nickname her husband calls her. Barely a year into her fully being in the fashion industry as a designer, she has styled an impressive number of A-list celebrities.