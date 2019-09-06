GAC Motor Opens Port-Harcourt Regional Showroom

Mary Nnah

In a conscious and strategic effort to go closer to its esteemed customers, the GAC Motor recently opened a showroom in Port Harcourt, Rivers state Nigeria.

Located on 44 Old Aba Road, the Port Harcourt Regional Showroom is the latest addition to the CIG Motors list of showrooms across Nigeria. It features a full representation of GAC Motor offering to its customers, from sales to after sales support services.

The attendees of the launch event witnessed first-hand the GAC Motor models available for immediate purchase and had the opportunity to enjoy spot discount of 10 per cent subject to applicable terms and conditions.

According to Chief Executive Officer of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen, the desire to always be supportive of customers experience is exactly what makes the GAC brand unique, adding, “we will continue to champion the development of our showroom network across Nigeria”.

Since debuting in Nigeria in 2014, the GAC brand has been expanding its share of the Nigerian new vehicle market. As one of the hosts and the official vehicle provider of the 2017 Nigeria-China Governors’ Trade and Investment Forum in Guangzhou, China, GAC Motor has been greatly expanding sales of its classily elegant, durable and reliable vehicles all across Nigeria.