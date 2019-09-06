Flood Kills Four, Destroys Several Valuables in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Severe flooding from a heavy downpour that lasted over 18 hours in Nasarawa State have claimed the lives of four persons and destroyed several houses and other belongings in some communities.

THISDAY gathered that in Ankani Village of Obi Local Government Area of the state, five persons were initially drawn by the flood, but two were rescued leaving three presumably dead.

In Lafia, the state capital, an eyewitness reported that the flood swept a woman away, even as the Amba River Bridge, connecting Workers Village, 500 Housing Unit, Doma town and some villages within the city centre was submerged.

An eyewitness, however, reported that two persons were initially drawn, but one was rescued leaving the woman untraceable.

A similar incident was reported at Keana, the headquarters of Keana Local Government Area of the state, where a bridge that links the Federal Government Girls College in Keana with the town was submerged.

Speaking on the unfortunate development in a telephone conversation with THISDAY on behalf of the Chairman of Keana Local Government Area, Adamu Adi Giza, the Secretary, Ibrahim Haruna Makeri, said no life was lost, but two men lost their motorcycles while they were rescued.

The chairman appealed to both the state and federal governments to intervene as the bridge’s embankment has been washed away making it impossible for people travel to and from the town.

In Sabon Gari area of Doma, the headquarters of Doma Local Government Area of the state, it was reported that over seven houses were affected by the flooding as valuables of the inhabitants were destroyed but no life was lost.

In Daddere town of Obi Local Government Area, over 30 houses were reportedly submerged, destroying property worth thousands of naira even as death was recorded.

There were equally reported cases of similar floodings in some communities of the state with houses, farm produce and property worth millions of naira washed away.

In Lafia, the state capital, the Amba River Bridge connecting workers village, 500 housing unit, Doma town and some villages, was submerged by the flooding leaving people plying the Lafia-Doma road stranded at the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule took an on-the-spot assessment of the flooding at Amba River bridge in Lafia and warned against building and dumping refuse on waterways.

The governor said building and dumping of refuse on waterways has become a worrisome phenomenon to the government and should be avoided.

He therefore cautioned inhabitants of the state against such unwholesome practices, as according to him, “when the waterways are blocked, there would definitely be flooding because the waters would find another direction.”