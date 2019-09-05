Saudi Arabia Offers 424 Nigerians Scholarship

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has offered 424 Nigerians scholarships to undergo various studies in any university in the country.

Saudi’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Ibn Mahmoud Bostaji, in a goodwill message during a Free and Compulsory Education programme in Kano, explained that this was in line with the socio-cultural exchange and cooperation between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“In this occasion, I have the pleasure to announce that the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offers 424 university scholarship slots to Nigerian students every year, from different states of the federation and in various academic fields, for undergraduate and graduate students,” he said.

The Ambassador also described the conference as necessary and important as it will have a positive impact on Nigerians.

‘‘It will help in putting an end to the negative behaviour that comes from youth in the society because of lack of education,” he said.

The conference on the Free and Compulsory Education programme for the completion of High School was organised by the Kano State Government.

Bostaji commended the Kano State Government’s initiative in re-modelling the traditional Almajiri education system and congratulated Governor Umar Ganduje for the great work.