Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Commitment to Crime-free Lagos

Commissions 120 patrol vehicles, 35 patrol motorcycles

Segun James

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his commitment to a crime-free Lagos even as he insisted that the state remains the safest in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the commissioning of 125 patrol vehicles and 35 patrol motorcycles for the use of security agencies in the state.

The governor noted that the security model thought out 13 years ago with the support of the state House of Assembly to create the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has ensured a relatively safe state that the federal government wants to emulate.

According to him, the idea of creating a security trust fund has worked well for the state, noting that donation of the vehicles and motorcycles can only help rejuvenate his administration’s plan at ensuring maximum security for the people of Lagos.

The governor said: “This young administration is just 99 days old; security and good governance happens to be the sixth pillar of our ‘THEMES’ policy agenda and we have attempted modestly to ensure that we engage everyone of those pillars.

“What we are doing today is a demonstration of our commitment to good governance by ensuring that the dividends of democracy are not just felt but are also things that people can feel, see and we can act on.”

Promising that security of lives and property is core to his government, the governor stated his administration’s resolve to support all outfits responsible for safety.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of LSSTF, Oye Hassan-Odukale, thanked all individuals and corporate organisations that have continued to contribute to the fund, noting that the support has been coming without recourse for LSSTF to appeal or send reminders to them for donations.