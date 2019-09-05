PDP Govs Forum Condemns Attacks, Retaliatory Acts

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have condemned in strong terms the violence meted on Nigerians living in South Africa, describing it as economically and socially wrong.

In a press statement issued from its Abuja Secretariat Wednesday, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, said the recurring xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in particular and foreigners in the rainbow nation is unfortunate and “barbaric”.

The governors condemned the recent counter violence visited on innocent people by hoodlums in Nigeria who exploited the ongoing xenophobic attacks to foment trouble in the country.

They urged angry Nigerians not to forget that virtually all the businesses like MTN, DSTV, Shoprite and several others may be owned by South Africans in Lagos; but there are franchised to Nigerians who are the majority shareholders and investors, noting that Nigeria cannot attempt to find a solution to a criminality by committing another criminality.

The PDP governors however expressed solidarity to the victims and those families who have lost their loved ones and implore the federal government to roll out ‘definitive measures’ and effectively respond to the xenophobic violence in South Africa at the diplomatic level.