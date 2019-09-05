Okeniyi Appointed CEO Payattitude Global

The Board of Directors of PayAttitude Global, a payment scheme with innovative technologies for financial transactions, has announced the appointment of Babatunde Okeniyi as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Announcing the appointment, the Chairman of the Board of PayAttitude Global & The Deputy Managing Director First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Francis Shobo, stated that Okeniyi brings to the board of PayAttitude, over two decades of unbroken experience in Nigeria’s dynamic financial and payment industry and would provide valuable insight to the board and the management from his wealth of experience.

He further noted that the appointment was one of the measures geared towards positioning PayAttitude Global as a leading payment scheme within and outside Nigeria.

Until his appointment, Okeniyi was an Executive Director in UP(Unified Payments) where he had responsibility for marketing and sales. He worked previously in different institutions including Citibank Nigeria and UBA Plc where he was General Manager and Group Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the group with branches in 17 African countries.

The new MD/CEO has attended key leadership courses in Harvard, USA and belongs to several professional bodies including International Academy of Cards and Payments, fellow, Institute of Credit Administration, fellow, Institute of Certified Management Consultants, fellow, and Institute of Directors, member. He is an alumnus of Lagos Business School, where he completed his Advance Management Programme (AMP), and also an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University (B.Sc.), University of Lagos (MBA), and certified engineer by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

PayAttitude is a payment scheme with innovative technologies for payments and financial transactions with focus on mobile and digital payments. It is owned by a consortium of leading Nigerian banks.

PayAttitude owns the patent for the innovative Technology and Process that enables phone number to be used for different transactions available across all channels ATM, POS and WEB.