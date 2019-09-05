Nigeria Going Through Difficult Phase, Says CAN President

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, yesterday decried the precarious situation the country has found itself, saying Nigeria is passing through a difficult phase.

Ayokunle, who spoke at the ongoing week-long 37th Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries a.k.a Christ Life Church in Ibadan headed by Bishop Francis Wale Oke, said “things are not going on right in Nigeria. Our nation is passing through a difficult phase.”

The CAN President, who is also the National President, Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), however, expressed optimism that God would intervene to salvage the situation.

He confessed that steering the affairs of the association has not been easy, pointing out that the body was not a political party but rather an organisation out to defend the interest of Christians in the country.

He described Oke as “world shaker who came from nowhere but has been everywhere,” lauding him for supporting him and members of his cabinet. He prayed God to always uphold him.

Oke, in his remarks, commended Ayokunle for always speaking when it mattered to the authorities concerned.

He said Christian leaders were not keeping quiet about the situation in the country, saying “we are not keeping quiet; we speak up from time to time to the authorities.”

The convention themed: “The Manifold Wisdom of God,” which started on September 2, would be rounded off on September 8, coinciding with the 63rd birthday of Oke.