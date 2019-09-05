NCC Boss Listed among Speakers at ITU 2019

Global players in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry will converge on Budapest, Hungary next week, when the International Communication Union (ITU) hosts its yearly telecommunications event, ‘ITU Telecom World 2019.’ The event, which commences on Monday, September 9, 2019, will be rounded off on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC)/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has been listed as one of the global ICT Experts to speak at key fora during the four-day yearly gathering which is a global event for governments, corporates and Tech Small & Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs).

Danbatta, a telecommunications engineer, was listed by the ITU management, led by the Secretary General, Houlin Zhao, as one of the key note speakers at the ITU Telecom World 2019.

Also named in this high profile forum list are: CEO, Vodafone Hungary, Amanda Nelson; President and CEO, Web Foundation, Adrian Lovett; Deputy CEO, Infocomm, Singapore, Keng Thai Leong and Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful.

ITU is a specialised United Nations (UN) agency that coordinates telecommunications operations and services throughout the world.

Originally founded in 1865 as the International Telegraph Union, the ITU is the oldest existing international organization.

Nigeria joined ITU on April 11, 1961, and has participated in most ITU Telecom World events since then, and was elected Council Member early in the year 2019 and will remain in council for another four years before another election.

Head, Media and Public Relations at NCC, Mr. Sonny Aragba-Akpore, in a statement, said: “This year’s event in Budapest, Hungary, will be one of the highpoints of Nigeria’s attendance as the country remains an Investor Haven in Africa where Returns on Investments (RoI) are guaranteed.