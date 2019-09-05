Mob Sets Katsina SSG’s House, Two APC Offices Ablaze

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Aggrieved youths in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State have set ablaze the house of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, and two offices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.

The youths were said to have been protesting against bandits’ attack on traders who were returning from Danmusa market to Gurzau village in the council.

An eyewitness told THISDAY that “last Tuesday evening, bandits attacked our traders who were returning from Danmusa market and killed one of the traders.

“The protesters reported the attack to the police and the district head of Danmusa, but no action was taken by them. So some members of the community decided to burn down the house of Mustapha and some APC offices.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday, said the rioters burnt down two APC political party offices and vandalised one.

According to him, “On September 3, 2019, at about 2200hrs, two men armed with daggers were reported to have snatched a motorcycle at Gurzau village in Danmusa LGA. Vigilante men on duty were alerted and pursued the hoodlums on motor bikes. The hoodlums escaped and abandoned the stolen motorcycle.

“Consequently, the vigilante men recovered the stolen motorcycle and handed it over to the district head of Danmusa, who also handed it over to its rightful owner.

“But some miscreants took to the streets for inexplicable reason and started burning tyres. The police DPO in Danmusa and his team swiftly moved in, dispersed them and removed the blockades in the streets.”

Isah said: “Some of the youths organised themselves and moved to the house of the SSG, Mustapha, who is an indigene of the town, and set it on fire. The rioters also burnt down two APC political party offices and vandalised one.

“The police, army and other public-spirited individuals organised themselves and put out the fire. Consequently, thirty five suspected persons have been arrested, and various incriminating exhibits recovered from them. Investigation is however ongoing.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, has called on parents to always look after their wards in order not to be used by some misguided elements as tools for mischief making. The Police Command will leave no stone unturned until other perpetrators at large are fished out.”