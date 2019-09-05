Gov. Dapo Abiodun Flags Off Free Medical Services In Ogun State

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday flagged off free medical screening exercise as part of the activities flagging off the 100-day in office celebration of his administration.

The health programme, which was flagged off in Ilishan Remo area of Ikenne local government area of the state, had old and young people of the state screened for High Blood Pressure (HBP), Blood Sugar Level, free eye surgery as well as malaria tests among others.

Speaking at the event, governor Abiodun said the free medical screening exercise was part of his administration’s commitment towards bequeathing on the state, a preventive medicine rather than its curative aspect.

Emphasising that “a healthy nation is a wealthy nation”, the governor explained that preventive medicine is cheaper and would help the state at keeping on the back-foot what might be partial or permanent damage to health.

“Todays programme is a demonstration of our administration’s commitment to a wholesome wellbeing of the people of our dear state. As we continue to allocate and evolve strategies to ensure that our health facilities are adequately manned and well equipped”.

He explained that his administration is “irrevocably committed” towards providing focused and qualitative governance that will create an enduring economic development and individual prosperity for all the people of the state.

The governor also said that his administration has concluded plans towards the rehabilitation of a Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) in each of the 236 wards across the state.

This he explained, would afford citizens in all the towns and villages across the state to have unhindered access to medicare, while serious health matters diagnosed to be beyond immediate medical treatment at the PHCs will be given referral to specialist hospitals for adequate treatment.

“We cannot afford to allow ailments that are preventable to continue to make our people bed-ridden or take their lives. This is why we must continue to have health screenings and monitor the health status of our people”.

“In doing this, we will be able to detect, early, such ailments, prescribe drugs and, if needed, make referrals to specialist hospitals for proper treatment”.

Abiodun however, reassured the people of the state that his administration remained commitment to developing all sectors of the state’s economy by evolving a comprehensive strategies that included allocation of more funds as well as restructuring the existing structures on ground.