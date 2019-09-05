Danbatta to Speak at Business Journal Lecture

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, will deliver the keynote speech at the Business Journal 2nd Annual Lecture/Awards 2019 scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Lecture which has DIGITAL NIGERIA: The Path to Sustainable Economic Growth as theme, will examine the impact of digital disruption on various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The event would be chaired by Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Tope Smart, who is also Group Managing Director/CEO, NEM Insurance Plc.

Commenting on the 2019 Annual Lecture, the Publisher/CEO of Business Journal, Prince Cookey, said: “The Business Journal 2nd Annual Lecture/Award 2019 is indeed a rare opportunity for stakeholders and professionals to critically evaluate the opportunities and challenges of digital disruption on the various segments of the Nigerian economy ranging from banking, aviation, insurance and on such professions as marketing, PR and media. It would also offer a roadmap on how Nigeria could reap bountifully from the digital transformation era to achieve sustainable economic growth.”

Explaining the objective of the Business Journal Annual Lecture Series, Cookey added: “The Business Journal Annual Lecture Series is a platform to examine emerging issues in the Nigerian and global economy and generate workable solutions going forward. It brings stakeholders across sectors together to review the state-of-affairs in the economy through robust conversation. This year, the focus is on digital disruption in terms of opportunities and challenges it presents to various sectors and professional groups. This is the second in the lecture series and we hope to continue to provide such platform for annual conversation on factors changing the business dynamics in our country.”