POP Taxi Launches Ride-hailing Service

Oluchi Chibuzor

Kabbu Technologies has announced the official roll-out of POP Taxi app, a technology platform for cab- hailing services in Lagos.

POP Taxi is a new on-demand cab-hailing and ride-sharing app service in Nigeria.

The app is owned and managed by Kabbu Technologies Limited, partnered by a Canadian-based investment group.

According to a statement that was signed by the Founder/CEO, Kabbu Technologies Limited, Nyemike Okonkwo, POP Taxi was introduced to make transportation system safer, cheaper and convenient in selected cities in Nigeria, while helping drivers earn cash to elevate their living standard.

“With just the use of their car and smartphone, drivers can successfully launch their own business, work their own hours, earn a decent income, and take charge of their lives.

“POP Taxi is based on the vision of bringing convenience and benefits to the customers and drivers. It has been created with a philosophy of ‘Minimal Commission’ and ‘No Surge,” Okonkwo explained.

Okonkwo added: “POP Taxi commitment to safety is very extensive. We make sure that drivers go through extensive background checks, so we know who they are, where they are, and what they look like.

“Every ride is tracked real-time, and customers can share their trips status with friends and family.

“There is an in-app emergency button to call for help if the need arises. POP Taxi is also partnering with leading insurance providers to help protect both riders and drivers if anything happens.

“POP Taxi caters to the needs of everybody because we have three different vehicle choices – Sedan, Mini and SUV. Riders can choose the standard sedan cars, the little budget mini, or the luxury SUV vehicles.

“With POP TAXI we plan to change the way the ride hailing industry is perceived in the country by bringing about a paradigm shift in this sector with a business model built on the ethos of bringing fair play and technology innovation for the larger public.

“POP TAXI will also be launched in other major cities in Nigeria – Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Asaba, Benin, Owerri, and Warri. There is a plan to launch in cities in Africa – Accra (Ghana), Nairobi (Kenya), Jo’burg (South Africa) and Monrovia (Liberia).

“On the international scale, POP Taxi will be launched in Canada, Australia and USA among others. Nigerians should be ready for an awesome riding experience because POP Taxi is poised to change the game.”