Police Teargass Protesters Near Abuja Shoprite Mall

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Police Wednesday teargassed protesters, who attempted to attack a Shoprite mall located on Airport Road in Abuja.

The protesters burnt tyres and a billboard around the area, snarling traffic. Commuters were forced to take alternative routes.

But FCT Police Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manza, denied that any attack took place.

“Go there and see for yourself. There was no attack on any shoprite mall anywhere in Abuja”, he said.

President Mohammadu Buhari Tuesday called for caution, warning against retaliatory attacks against South African business interests in Nigeria.

The development followed attacks on Nigerian businesses in South Africa and killings of many Nigerians in that country by criminal gangs.