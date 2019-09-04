Kidnapped PDP Youth Leader Regains Freedom

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Twenty-four hours after his abduction by unknown gunmen, the National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sunday Ude-Okoye, has regained his freedom.

The spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the development at about 5.50 p.m. yesterday through a text message to THISDAY.

He disclosed that the command has intensified manhunt for those behind the abduction.

“The abducted victim has regained his freedom just as manhunt on the perpetrators is intensified,” he said.

Ude-Okoye, a former Majority Leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, was kidnapped while returning from his farm in Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area of the state on Monday evening.