FG to Conduct Forensic Audit on  NDDC’s N2tn Debt

*Akpabio, Keyamo read riot act, say commission has failed N’ Delta

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government Wednesday expressed a resolve to right the wrongs done to the people of the Niger Delta region in terms of development, with a vow to conduct a forensic audit on the over N2 trillion debt profile of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who spoke during a meeting with the management of the Commission in Abuja, said the essence of the impending audit was to unearth the ‘real’ and ‘spiritual’ obligations of

the Commission.

Akpabio who expressed disappointment at the complete derailment of the NDDC from it core mandate of developing the region, warned that under his watch it would not be business as usual.

Acccording to him, the era of politically-motivated contracts was over, warning the management to purge itself of past misdeeds.

Details later….