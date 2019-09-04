Diri, Dickson’s Preferred Candidate, Wins Bayelsa PDP Guber Primaries

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Senator Douye Diri, representing Bayelsa Central in the Senate, early Wednesday emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

Diri, who hails from Kolokuma/Opokuma local government, emerged with 561 votes to defeat his closest rival , Timi Alaibe, who polled 365 votes.

Mr Keniebi Okoko, a businessman and philanthropist, came third scoring 142 votes during the exercise which started at 11.08 pm on Tuesday night.

Many other aspirants from the ‘Restoration Team’ as Dickson’s loyalists are called ,did not officially step down except Talford Ongolo, but none of them polled considerable votes.

Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba State, who oversaw the process, described the primaries as free and fair.