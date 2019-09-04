Detective, Suspect Die in Ghastly Accident on Their Way to Arrest Suspected Kidnappers in Taraba

From Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

A police operative attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and a suspect lost their lives on Monday in ghastly motor accident along Wukari-Ibi road in Taraba State.

The police team were on their way to Ibi along with eight suspects to effect the arrest of a suspected kidnap kingpin when the tire of the bus in which they were travelling burst and tge vehicle summersaulted few kilometers away from where the Wadume incident occurred last month.

The incident occured barely three weeks after three police operatives who were part of the team that had gone to arrest suspected kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamish a.k.a. Wudume were killed alongside two suspects by soldiers who eventually set the suspect free.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba state Command, ASP David Misal, told THISDAY in a telephone interview that the operatives were going to Ibi on a special investigation when the accident occurred.

He further stated that while the remains of the deceased had been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary, other occupants of the vehicle who sustained varying degrees of injuries are receiving treatment in the hospital.

THISDAY gathered that several suspects had been arrested in connection with kidnapping at Ibi and other parts of the state since Wadume was rearrested by the police.

Besides, several others linked to the suspected kingpin who is very popular among the people of his community for his philanthropy are said to have gone underground for fear of being arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, THISDAY learnt that no fewer than sixty vehicles and motorcycles believed to have been acquired by Wadume through the proceeds of kidnapping had been recovered by the police.

The vehicles, most of which were recovered from beneficiaries, were said to have been recovered in Ibi, Wukari, Takum, Jalingo and other parts of the state