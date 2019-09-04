Corps Members Urged to Beat Frustration by Acquiring Skills

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Corps members posted to Anambra State have been charged to embrace the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme with enthusiasm to escape future frustration.

The Director, SAED Department at the NYSC Directorate Headquarters, Abuja, Mr. Hilary Nasamu, gave the advice recently while addressing the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members at the Umunya Orientation Camp.

Nasamu, who was represented by the State Coordinator, Mr. Kehinde Aremu, regretted that lack of practical skills contributed largely to unemployment in Nigeria.

He stated that identifying and advancing skills and business ideas could enhance self-reliance among corps members and make them future employers of labour.

“Participating in this programme is a rare privilege for you to give your positive attributes full expression in order to blossom and find fulfilment.

“I am confident that with the attainment of these attributes, through constructive engagement, you would sooner than later be a CEO and a wealth creator.

“Grab this golden opportunity to avoid being counted among the pensive, disillusioned and frustrated youths roaming the streets of major cities of this country looking for elusive jobs.”

Describing call to national service as a time of hope and new possibilities, Nasamu noted that many corps members had already taken advantage of the NYSC/Bank of Industry Graduate Entrepreneurship Fund (GEF) through expert guidance in writing and funding of bankable business proposals.

“Hundreds of corps members have already benefited from the GEF scheme. These opportunities will be available to you through participation in SAED activities,” he noted.

The director further enumerated 12 business skills available to the corps members, which he said if properly utilized, could expose them to identify business ideas and write proposals capable of attracting loans from financial institutions for start-up.

Aremu also challenged corps members to develop skills capable of actualising their dreams.

“You must recognise that you are part of the Nigeria elite; you can’t afford to be in the same position as those that did not go to school.

“The only way you can enter into where God has positioned you is this: Get a skill, develop the skill and run with the skill.”