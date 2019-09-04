CIBN Set for Annual Banking, Finance Conference

Hamid Ayodeji

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, (CIBN) has announced that it is set to hold its 12th Annual Banking and Finance Conference, with the theme: “The Future of the Nigerian Banking Industry 360.”

The initiative is part of efforts of the institute to drive financial inclusion and the sustainable development in the country.

The two-day conference which has been scheduled to hold at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on 24th and 25th of September this year, would address matters that would enable stakeholders reposition the finance and banking industry for relevance in the new world order, by leveraging digitalisation, a phenomenon that has brought about a lot of unprecedented disruptive innovations in the Industry.

The Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Uche Olowu, said this during a media briefing in Lagos, yesterday.

He said the Nigerian banking sector was going through an evolution, which he said was why finance and banking stakeholders were working towards addressing vital issues that affects the sustainable development of the economy.

He also pointed out that CIBN was working effortlessly to ensure that it stays at the fore front of the change that has come upon the finance and banking space. He said the conference was part of its initiative towards driving the sector to its potential.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, Consultative Committee 12th Annual Banking and Finance Conference and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Adesola Adeduntan, in his welcome address at the event said the conference would be unique, due to its concentration on the future of banking and financial services in Nigeria and the globe at large.

Adeduntan added: “Speaking on the future of the Nigerian Banking Industry the AFCFTA agreement is very important to the development of our economy so as a country we need to go to our drawing board and see our we can maximize this agreement.

“If you are a commercial farmer, manufacturer or any other service provider due to the agreement the market size has grown from two hundred million people to 1.2 billion people which presents enormous opportunities for the sustainable development of the economy of the continent.”