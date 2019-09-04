Again, Buhari Directs Security Agencies to End Insecurity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed security agencies in the country to put an end to all the security challenges facing the country saying that government would no longer tolerate the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The President who stated this yesterday in Katsina affirmed government’s determination to ensuring the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, the president said that he was in the state to engage the state government on ways to tackle the security challenges facing the state and its environs.

According to him, the wanton destruction of lives and property in Katsina State and the entire country through banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery, rape, insurgency, and other forms of criminalities can no longer be tolerated.

Aregbesola who was accompanied by the heads of security agencies in charge of internal security in the country, reiterated the president’s resolve to ensuring internal security through strengthening the internal security architecture of the Ministry of Interior.

He assured the people of the state and the entire North West Zone of the country of the federal government’s determination to end the spate of insecurity and all criminalities plaguing Katsina State and the entire North West Zone of the country.

The president also charged the Batch ‘B’ of Agro Rangers under training at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Katsina, to concentrate adequately on the training being received, with particular reference to using it on graduation, to tackle the challenges of hoodlums, extremists, kidnappers and other acts of criminalities that are terrorising the people of the state and its environs.

He directed the security agencies in charge of internal security to continue to collaborate with relevant sister government agencies through intelligence sharing, with the view to putting an end to the prevailing security challenges facing the country.

“The federal government reposes full confidence in your agency, to nip all these menace in the bud before it escalates”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari expressed confidence in the President Buhari’s administration for his determination to restore peace and security in Katsina State, North-west Nigeria and indeed the entire country.

He said that the people of the state would ever be grateful to President Buhari, for his sympathy to the people of the state, adding that they are also grateful to Aregbesola for representing the president on the visit. Masari said that with Aregbesola at the helm of affairs in the Ministry of Interior, the President Buhari’s administration will soon witness a tremendous improvement in internal security.

In his remarks, the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmunini Kabir Usman expressed confidence in Aregbesola as Minister of Interior appointed by President Buhari to spearhead the renewed vigour in tackling the problems of internal security in the country, noting his antecedents when he was governor of Osun State.He enjoined the minister to develop a lasting synergy among all security agencies in which intelligence and information sharing is key.