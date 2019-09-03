Van Dijk, Ronaldo, Messi Shortlisted for FIFA Awards

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has been named as a finalist in the Best FIFA Football Awards along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as has England and Lyon defender Lucy Bronze.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino are the final three for the men’s coach award.

Lionesses boss Phil Neville is in the running for the women’s coach award.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony in Milan on 23 September.

Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk has already claimed the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award, becoming the first defender to do so.

He could add the FIFA Men’s award after helping his side win the Champions League in June. The Dutchman was voted PFA Player of the Year as the Reds finished second in the Premier League.

Last season, he played every Premier League game as Liverpool conceded only 22 goals – the lowest number in any of Europe’s top six leagues.

Van Dijk is up against Ronaldo, who scored 28 goals last season and helped Juventus win Serie A and the Nations League with Portugal, as well as Barcelona’s Messi.

The Argentine forward netted 51 times in all competitions to win the Golden Boot in both the Champions League and La Liga, and claimed the Spanish top-flight title.

BEST FIFA AWARDS IN FULL

MEN’S PLAYER:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)

WOMEN’S PLAYER

Lucy Bronze (Lyon/England)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA)

Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA)

MEN’S COACH

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)

WOMEN’S COACH

Jill Ellis (USA)

Phil Neville (England)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

WOMEN’S GOALKEEPER

Christiane Endler (Paris St-Germain/Chile)

Hedvig Lindahl (Wolfsburg/Sweden)

Sari van Veenendaal (Atletico Madrid/Netherlands)

MEN’S GOALKEEPER

Alisson (Liverpool/Brazil)

Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany)

PUSKAS AWARD (for best goal):

Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Real Betis)

Juan Quintero (River Plate v Racing Club)

Daniel Zsori (Debrecen v Ferencvaros)