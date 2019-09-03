Sultan Assures Corps Members of their Safety in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged the corps members posted to Sokoto State to be law-abiding, promising that he would work with the district heads in the state to ensure their safety.

He stated this in his palace in Sokoto when the batch B stream 2 corps members posted to the state led by the state Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State, Mr. Philip Enatonme Enabuere, paid him a courtesy visit yesterday.

The traditional ruler added that Sokoto is the most peaceful state in the country, urging them to interact with the people to harness the potential in the state.

“We in Sokoto welcome everybody in spite of your religious and ethnic background,” he said.

Sultan added that Sokoto as the seat of caliphate has a rich culture, advising them to live in harmony with their host communities.

According to the paramount ruler, they have to uplift the lives of those they came to serve especially those who they are better than.

“Before you come to Sokoto, you might have heard many negative things about the state, but you have seen things for yourself here that there is freedom of worship, as no body forces you to convert to Islam.

“As you are coming to the palace, you might have seen some Almajiris in the streets; I have to tell you that begging is non-Islamic, we encourage people to send their children to schools not to be beggars in the streets.”

He intimated the corps members that the Sultanate council gives award to the best male and female corps members of every batch, but advised them not to borrow money for the execution of community development projects.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Enabuere, said they were in the palace on behalf of the Director General of NYSC to seek Sultan’s fatherly advice and words of encouragements.

Speaking also, a corps member, Ruth Julius from Benue State, thanked the Sultan for his benevolent gesture, saying their perception toward the state changed after being in the state for more than one week, as she stressed that the state is the most peaceful in the country.

ß