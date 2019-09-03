Obaseki congratulates winners of NNPC golf tourney, commends choice of Benin for event

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Benedict Oghumah, and ex-lady captain, Princess Nkeiruka Awiaka, on their triumph at the 2019 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Upstream Golf Tournament held at Benin Club, Golf Section (BCGS) at the weekend.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the governor said the winners of the competition were deserving of the trophies.

The two-day event was sponsored by NNPC and its subsidiaries, attracted golfers from across the country to Benin City, the Edo State capital. It featured the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, among other dignitaries.

“I congratulate the winners, Benedict Ogbumah and ex-lady captain, Princess Nkeiruka Awiaka. Their dedication and focus paid off at the end of the day.

“We are very delighted that a huge delegation from the NNPC family was in Benin over the weekend. Much as the tournament was a sporting event, it was also another avenue to showcase our numerous developmental initiatives,” Osagie quoted the governor as saying.

Noting that the state was ripe for investment in sports and other sectors, the governor said, “We have initiated a number of reforms in the state to make it a haven for investment. These reforms are spread across infrastructure, education, healthcare, land management amongst others. All of these are being done to improve the ease of doing business and open the state up for investors.

“The sporting scene has also received tremendous support and we are impressed that the NNPC would acknowledge this by bringing this tournament to Benin for this year.”