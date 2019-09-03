North-west Hub: Kano Hydro-electricity Project Set to Address Petroleum Consumption, Climate Change

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State government has gone far in the establishment of a state owned hydroelectricity power supply company which will produce 23 Mega Watts to reduce consumption of petroleum products and reduce emissions that cause global warming.

The state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said recently in Kano that the hydroelectricity would reduce the demand of petroleum products for both public and private sectors and by extension reduce emissions of greenhouse gasses in the state.

Ganduje, represented by the State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Malam Tukur Makama Getso, stated this during the opening of the Youth Climate Incubation Hub, North West Zone, held at Horizon Hotel Kano.

According to him, the state with the collaboration of Federal Government through the federal ministry of environment has established 22km of shelter belts of to the communities in the state.

The Hub was organised by federal ministry of environment in partnership with United Nations Development Programme, UNDP) and facilitated by Talentsplus.

The Permanent Secretary also maintained that steps were beign taken by the state government to decongest the roads and traffic by Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), and that the road map for Kano Bus Mass Transit (BMT) and schools buses would reduce congestion and air pollution in the environment.