Nasarawa SDGs Begins Construction of 13 New Schools

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has commenced construction of 13 new primary and secondary schools located in each of the 13 local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed to THISDAY recently in Lafia by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule on SDGs, Murtala Abubakar during an interaction.

The governor’s aide gave a breakdown of the 13 new schools being constructed by the state SDGs into two categories of five junior secondary schools and eight primary schools.

“The school programme of the SDGs is located across the 13 local government areas of the state, but in different stages. We have primary schools and secondary schools. We have five junior secondary schools. Then we have eight primary schools across populated to 13.

“SDGs gave the timeline of three months for the construction of the 13 schools, whereas quite a number of the schools are getting to roofing level, while the quality of work is maintained.”

Nevertheless, Abubakar promised that the state SDGs will complete all the 13 new schools flagged off recently for construction across the state by Governor Sule within three months.

“One of the most pertinent statements I made when I assumed office was that we are reinvigorating SDGs not to be a contract outlet, but move to the core of its mandate,” he said.