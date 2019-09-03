EFCC Arrests Two More Nigerians on FBI List

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Zonal Office said Tuesday that it had arrested two of the 77 Nigerians on FBI list.

The suspects, according to the anti-graft commission, are Chika Augustine and Godspower Nwachukwu, who were said to have been arrested in Abuja.

Announcing the arrest at a press briefing, the new Zonal Head, Mr. Aminu Ado Aliyu, said that $35,000 had been recovered from one of them, Chika Augustine.

He claimed that another suspect, who had long been on FBI wanted list, was picked up in November 2018, investigated and ready for trial.

Asked if the suspects on FBI list will be extradited, Aliyu added: “This decision is between the EFCC headquarters and FBI.

A 252-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed in August charged 77 Nigerians with participating in a huge conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through a variety of fraud schemes and launder the funds through a Los Angeles-based money laundering network as uncovered by the FBI.