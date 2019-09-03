Ebonyi Tribunal Upholds Umahi’s Election

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital yesterday upheld the election of Governor David Umahi who was the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate in the election, Chief Ajah Agha had petitioned the tribunal on what he termed unlawful exclusion of his name in INEC ballot paper, accusing PDP and its candidate to be behind it.

The sitting, which took place at the state High Court premises, had Justice AB Abdukarim presiding over it.

Delivering Judgment, which lasted for about two hours, Justice Abdukarim dismissed the petition by PDM for lack of merit

“PDM did not submit the name of their candidate to INEC when they were supposed to do so. Your party sent name three days after closure of submission according to finding. Also your party did not organise primaries to produce a candidate according to INECs guideline; therefore your petition lacks merit”.