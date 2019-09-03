Buhari Suspends Maiden FEC Meeting

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The expected maiden Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the second term administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will not hold Wednesday, presidency announced Tuesday night.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the meeting was suspended because all the memoranda earlier submitted to FEC for consideration had been returned to affected ministries.

According to him, the suspension will enable new ministers who were recently sworn in to have their inputs in the memoranda submitted by their predecessors.

“Similarly, the period is to enable the ministers, who are still taking briefs from bureaucrats in the Ministries and familiarising themselves with their work space, have more time to contribute to discussions at the meeting.

“They will also utilise the period of the break to work towards the early preparation and submission of the 2020 budget estimates,” the statement added.