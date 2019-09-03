Betacar, e-Commerce Automotive Platform Unveiled

Betacar, a new integrated e-commerce automotive platform has been launched in Lagos.

The promoters of the firm said it was introduced to solve key issues for car buyers and to ensure that getting quality ‘Tokunbo’ cars is simple and affordable for buyers.

The platform which was launched recently, according to a statement, has deployed innovative technology that would disrupt the automotive industry, and provide convenience to customers who desire quality cars at affordable prices.

“Buyers on the platform will enjoy the bliss of shopping online on www.betacar.ng

Betacar Nigeria | Quality Certfiied Used Cars

Find and buy quality certified foreign used cars for sale in Nigeria at the best prices. Buy now or book an appo…

and visiting the car lot located at Lekki, Lagos to test drive before making a final decision.

“Affordability and quality rank top among the biggest worries of Nigerians who are in the process of buying a car. “Many have been defrauded or made to pay heavily for low-quality cars, and this has made a lot of prospective buyers tread with heavy caution when surfing the market for used cars,” the statement added.

Furthermore, it pointed out that Nigerians would enjoy the rare opportunity to pay for their choice cars in installments on Betacar.

Speaking on the promise of the platform to customers, the Company’s CEO, Mr Lou Odunuga, said Betacar was introduced to raise the bar in the automotive industry using technology. He noted that having worked with top Silicon Valley brands like Yahoo, Accenture and as a Director with Etisalat, “there is more than enough experience and expertise in ensuring convenience for buyers.”

“Every customer will be treated with utmost respect and quality service. Our goal is to become Nigeria’s most preferred destination for used cars,” he added.

The Head of Marketing, Betacar, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, said the company was keen on delivering services that put the customers first. “Users can find quality certified cars at best prices from the comfort of their digital gadgets anywhere they are.

“The company has come to give power to the buyer by ensuring they choose quality and affordability at the same time.

“We do not always have to compromise one for the other,” she added.