Supreme Court Dismisses Suit Accusing Buhari of Perjury

*Berates president for engaging government’s lawyer in personal matter

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the suit seeking the disqualification of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential poll over alleged act of lying under oath.

The dismissal was sequel to the withdrawal of the appeal by the appellant’s counsel, Ukpai Ukairo, following the hint from the court that the suit was statute barred.

The appellants, Kalu Kalu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris had approached the Supreme Court to nullify the candidacy of President Buhari in the February 23 presidential poll over allegations of lying under oath.

The move to ventilate their grievances at the apex court was occasioned by the dismissal of their suit at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on grounds that it was statute barred and as such cannot be heard.

But delivering judgment in the suit, the five member panel of justices presided by Justice Mary Odili, upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, which had earlier dismissed the suit for lacking merit having not filed within 14 days as prescribed by law.

However the apex court in the judgment berated President Muhammadu Buhari for engaging a government lawyer in his personal affairs, warning that such actions run contrary to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

“The court took notice of irregular

appearance of the counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice representing the 1st respondent, President Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd) in his personal capacity, this practice must be discouraged.

“Appeal withdrawn, the suit is hereby dismissed”, the apex court held.

Details later…