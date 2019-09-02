Ohanaeze Youths Charge S’East Govs to Institute Legal Action against ‘Operation Python Dance’

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has reacted to the resolutions reached at the end of the recent meeting held by the governors of the South-east geo-political zone under the banner of the South-east Governors Forum (SEGF) in Enugu, especially where it concerns the military “Operation Python Dance” which allegedly resulted in several losses including killing of many innocent citizens of the zone.

OYC noted that the resolutions of the governors were effort in futility as there were no sincere and pragmatic discussions on the further development and survival of Ndigbo.

The group through its National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, called on the South-east governors to take court action to delist and un-tag the proscription label on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), since the governors had publicly denied any involvement in instigating or initiating the inglorious Operation Python Dance in the region in 2017, which allegedly led to the death of over 200 south-easterners, mainly members of the IPOB group seeking for self-determination.

OYC noted that to permanently lay to rest the accusations against the governors on their alleged connivance with the military to conduct the Operation Python Dance, they should commence legal action, suing the federal government and the military for committing genocide against the people of the South-east through the operation.

In addition, the governors should ask the federal government to commence national burial to those who lost their lives in the military operation and also give compensation to the families of the deceased whose brothers and sisters were killed by operatives of the Nigerian Army during the military operation.

According to the group, the lingering challenge in the zone on the establishment of functional seaports and rehabilitation of abandoned ones need to be tackled. To this end, the OYC leadership had made case in many fora for the rehabilitation of the Onne, Bonny and Calabar seaports and the dredging of potential seaports in the region such as the Osemoto and Oseakwa, Azumini, Obeaku and Ibaka rivers which have the capability of further developing and straightening the economic growth of the region and the people in general.

“The South-east governors must always strive to give this lingering issue a high amount of consideration that would spark off the necessary establishment of these seaport projects that would benefit the people within and outside the zone in due time,” the group stated.

OYC, however, commended the governors for their prompt response towards the security challenges in the region, asking for more pro-active measures to wipe out criminal elements in region.