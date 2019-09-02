Kaduna Pastor Freed after 15 Days in Captivity

John Shiklam in Kaduna

After 15 days in captivity, Revd Elisha Numan of Baptist Church, Ungwan Makere in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been set free.

He was abducted in his house by gunmen on August 14 at about 2.00 a.m., alongside his son, Emmanuel.

However, the bandits later freed the son to go home and raise money for his father’s ransom.

Family sources said the release of the clergyman followed series of negotiations with the bandits who initially demanded for N20 million ransom. The source said Numan was released on Saturday evening after the payment of an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

“Our brother has been released by kidnappers on Saturday evening after we paid the ransom. We have been in trauma since he was kidnapped on August 14, considering the fact that he was not even feeling well.

“Since the security agencies seemed to be helpless in tackling these criminals, we can only pray to God to visit His wrath upon the criminals,” the source said.

The source added that the pastor returned home without any harm and was taken to the hospital for medical checks.

Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Revd Joseph Hayab, who confirmed the release of the pastor in a telephone interview yesterday, called on the governments at various levels and security agencies to do everything possible to address the increasing wave of kidnappings in Kaduna State.

“Revd Elisha Numan was released on Saturday night after two weeks in captivity. He was released after a ransom was paid following a series of negotiations with the bandits on the ransom.”

We thank God for His mercies. We pray for God’s intervention in the calamity that seemed to have befallen us as nation.

“We will also continue to call on the government and the security agencies to do everything within their powers to stop the increasing rate of criminality across the country, especially the increasing wave of kidnappings in Kaduna,” Hayab said.

Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, however, could not be reached for his reaction on

the development as his

mobile phone was not connecting.