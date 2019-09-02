…Federer Beats Goffin to Reach Q’final

Roger Federer cruised into the US Open quarter-finals, thrashing 15th seed David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0 in just 78 minutes.

The Swiss five-time champion fell a break down early in the first set but then won six games in a row to establish control in the fourth-round match.

Federer, 38, hit 34 winners while Belgian Goffin could only manage eight.

He will face Grigor Dimitrov or Alex de Minaur in the last eight.

“It was great. David didn’t have his best day either, he was struggling,” said Federer. “I was down on the score early so had to come back mentally.

“But then when I was up a break I started to feel like he wasn’t playing the same way and I was very happy with my level of play.”

The third seed had dropped the first sets in both of his opening two matches, but played with a swagger when he beat British number two Dan Evans in 80 minutes in the last round.

That form continued against Goffin, with the Belgian winning less than half Federer’s total of 83 with 39.

Federer booked his place in the quarter-finals for the 13th time in New York with a stunning passing shot down the line and remains on course to face world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals – a rematch of the epic Wimbledon final which the Serb won in a fifth-set tie-break.

And should Federer make it to the last day for the first time since his defeat by Djokovic in 2015, he could come up against Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal for the first time at the US Open in the final.