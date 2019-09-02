Coalition Storms British Embassy over $9.6bn Judgement Debt

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups made real its threat on Monday when it occupied the United Kingdom High Commission in Abuja to protest against a court judgment granted to Process and Industrial Development Ltd (P&ID) to take over $9.6bn worth of Nigeria’s asset.

The coalition had last Friday announced its plans to occupy British and Irish embassies in Abuja for one week, beginning from Monday September 2, in protest against the judgment.

Justice Christopher Butcher of a British Commercial Court had affirmed the $6.597 billion (now $9.6 billion) arbitration award against the federal government.

On the same day, the federal government alleged that the $9.6 billion judgment debt was a calculated attempt by international and local scammers to deplete the country’s rising foreign reserves.

The Coalition which is an umbrella body of over 500 groups in Nigeria vowed to continue their action for the next one week until the judgement is reversed.

The protesters carried various placards with inscription such “$9.6bn judgement is a fraud,” “No to illegal take over of our national assets,” “Nigeria rejects fraudulent judgment from British judge,” among others.

Details later…