Magashi: Hold Us Responsible for Buhari’s Mistakes

•Says president should be allowed to rest

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (rtd.) has asked Nigerians to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the challenges of his administration, saying his ministers would henceforth take the responsibility for his mistakes.

Speaking yesterday at a reception in Kano in his honour and the Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono by the Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative (KCCI), Magashi, who asked Nigerians to let the president rest, said Buhari had done his part in solving Nigeria’s problems, but that it has now become the responsibility of his ministers to deliver on the promises of the administration.

According to him, Buhari had selected competent and trustworthy people as his ministers in the bid to take the country to the Promised Land and called on the citizens to have full confidence in the new ministers.

He assured the people that he would be fair to every Nigerian in the discharge of his duties, noting that the issue of security was one vital area that needed the participation of all and sundry.

Expressing his willingness to listen to anyone ready to offer sound and patriotic advice, he said, “Nigerians should have full confidence in us and the government, because we will be fair to all when its comes to the protection of human souls and their properties.

“Allow President Muhammadu Buhari to rest. We have taken all the blames. He has truly gotten trustworthy hands that would help his government to succeed and they would not rest until they achieve the next level.”

On his part, the Agric Minister, Nanono hinted that Buhari had challenged him on food security and that he would not rest on his oars until he achieved his goals.

Nanono explained that agriculture was currently the only area that would lead the country out of its present predicaments, noting that in Kano, there were over 20 irrigation-farming dams, which have not been utilized fully since the late Governor Audu Bako.

“Let me assure you that at the end of our government, Nigeria would be great, when it comes to food security,” he said.